Russia plans new offensive in February - Reznikov

Now the Kremlin is trying to find new solutions to win the Russian-Ukrainian war.

It was a mistake to perceive us as a small Soviet army that will fight the big Soviet army. About this in an interview with The Guardian said Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"If there was a "meat grinder" against a "meat grinder", we would lose. It was a mistake to perceive us as a small Soviet army that would fight the big Soviet army. Of course, the big Soviet army would win and the small Soviet army would lose, but we are not the Soviet army," he said.

According to Reznikov, Russia is preparing a new offensive in February.

"They spend at least three months on training conscripts. That is, they are trying to start the next wave of the offensive, probably in February, like last year. This is their plan," the Minister added.

Speaking about Russia's partial mobilization of some 300,000 troops, Reznikov suggested that while half of them, often after minimal training, are being used to bolster Moscow's forces after a series of setbacks on the battlefield, the rest are being trained more thoroughly for future offensives.

"The second part of the mobilized, approximately 150 thousand people, started their training courses in different camps," Reznikov said.

He expressed the opinion that Ukraine is now defeating Russia in the air. According to him, Ukrainian air defense systems have increased their efficiency from 50% at the beginning of the full-scale war to 80% in December.

The Defense Minister also noted that a series of victories of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular the sinking of the cruiser "Moskva", on the battlefield created something that goes beyond diplomatic trust between Ukraine and its partners.

"This is something more: you began to believe in us and began to invest not only by transferring weapons to Ukraine, but also because you want to see a new Ukraine after this victory, not the old Soviet Ukraine," he added.