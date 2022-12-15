News • War

Zaluzhny - Milley: It is not only necessary but possible to fight such enemy to very end

9 62244
Zaluzhny - Milley: It is not only necessary but possible to fight such enemy to very end
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi held a conversation with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Mark Milley.

This is stated in Telegram of Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"I maintain a steady dialogue with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley.

I have raised the issue of providing the Ukrainian Defense Forces with weapons, ammunition and equipment necessary to deter Russian full-scale aggression.

Read more: Zaluzhny about mobilization: We have enough people, we need heavy weapons and ammunition

I shared with General Milley my main conclusion of the active war with Russia - it is not only necessary, but also quite possible to fight with such an enemy to the very end.

I hope for further effective support in the implementation of the plans of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Zaluzhny said.

Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews 

TOP news

all news