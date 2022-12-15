Zaluzhny - Milley: It is not only necessary but possible to fight such enemy to very end
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi held a conversation with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Mark Milley.
This is stated in Telegram of Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"I maintain a steady dialogue with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley.
I have raised the issue of providing the Ukrainian Defense Forces with weapons, ammunition and equipment necessary to deter Russian full-scale aggression.
I shared with General Milley my main conclusion of the active war with Russia - it is not only necessary, but also quite possible to fight with such an enemy to the very end.
I hope for further effective support in the implementation of the plans of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Zaluzhny said.