EU has agreed on ninth package of sanctions against Russia

Today, on December 15, the EU ambassadors agreed on another package of anti-Russian sanctions.

The Czech Presidency of the EU Council announced the approval of the new sanctions package, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrainian truth.

It is proposed to add about 200 individuals and companies to the sanctions list presented by the European Commission on December 7, including the military, representatives of the defense industry, members of the State Duma and the Federation Council, ministers, governors and politicians.

The European Commission proposes sanctions against three more Russian banks and additional export restrictions for dual-use goods, and has prepared measures to make it more difficult for Russia to access drones.

At the same time, exceptions for food exports from Russia still remain in the sanctions package, but they are "clarified in such a way that each Member State can take into account its national security interests". It should be noted that the coordination of sanctions was blocked by Lithuania and Poland. The reason for this decision was that several countries wanted to lift the ban on food exports from the aggressor country. Thus, Russia could find ways to circumvent the sanctions.