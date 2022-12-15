Putin is scared - and it is dangerous, but there is zero chance to capture us - Danilov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin canceled the traditional hotline and final press conference out of fear.

This was stated by Oleksiy Danilov during a telethon on December 15

"He is just afraid that at the moment when he will hold a conference, something will burst out somewhere - some "bavovna", or something will explode. Imagine how he will look if this happens during his so-called communication with the people. So, of course, he is now in the state of a frightened person.

This is very dangerous for us, because a rat, pushed into a corner by the Armed Forces and our entire society - all those leaders who launched a war against our people in the Russian Federation - of course, they will now resist.

Therefore, we are ready for this and understand what we have to do. I emphasize once again that these terrorists have zero chances to seize our territory," Danilov said.

The NSDC Secretary also commented on the joke of the State Duma deputy Oleg Nilov, who promised to present a rocket attack to "boy Vova from Kyiv" for the New Year.

"It was not us who said that. They said it. Believe me, they will. Let's wait a little - and they will have everything. If Volodya in Moscow is waiting for missiles from Kyiv, we should not refuse them," Danilov said.

"Two missiles "Neptune" sent (cruiser) "Moscow" forever (in a known direction. - Ed.) - let's wait until our next missiles send the other Moscow forever," - he added.