EU leaders condemn Russian aggressive war against Ukraine and pledge further support

The European Union reiterates its strong condemnation of Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine and reaffirms its full support for Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty.

This is stated in the conclusions of the European Council, which was held on December 15 in Brussels, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to the Interfax-Ukraine.

"The European Council reiterates its strong condemnation of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. The EU reaffirms the Union's full support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, as well as Ukraine's inherent right to self-defence against Russian aggression," the conclusions read.

The document also notes that the European Union "remains committed to providing political and military support" to Ukraine, in particular through the European Peace Facility and the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine, as well as by intensifying bilateral support, in particular in strengthening air defence and demining assistance.

The EU leaders stated that Russia's campaign of systematic missile attacks on Ukrainian civilians, civilian targets, energy infrastructure and other public services, with the aim of inflicting "more suffering on the Ukrainian people, is a crime that cannot go unpunished". "This must stop. The European Council calls on all international partners to make similar calls and to have an impact. The European Council also calls on Russia to immediately stop actions that endanger the safety of civilian nuclear facilities and underlines the full commitment of the European Union to support the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

In addition, the leaders said that the European Union will urgently step up its humanitarian and civil protection assistance to Ukraine, as well as its support for the rehabilitation of critical infrastructure to help Ukraine survive the winter.

The European Council also invites the Commission to intensify coordination with European industry and international partners to ensure the sustainable supply of priority equipment to Ukraine, such as mobile heating units, power generators, power plants, transformers, high voltage and lighting equipment.

The EU leaders also assured that "the European Union will continue to provide support to displaced persons both inside and outside Ukraine".

Regarding the continuation of financial support to Ukraine, the leaders noted that "the European Union remains committed to providing financial assistance to Ukraine and supporting its resilience and long-term recovery". "In this context, the European Union has agreed to provide assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 18 billion euros in 2023," the document says.