Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 22 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 17 settlements in the Donetsk region and 5 in the Luhansk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on December 16 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the two hundred and ninety-sixth day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Ploshanka, Chervonpopivka, and Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region and Hryhorivka, Vyiimka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Druzhba, Oleksandropil, Novobakhmutivka, Nevelske, Mariinka, Pobeda, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 23 air strikes and 4 missile strikes, 2 of which hit civilian objects in the city of Kharkiv. Also, the enemy launched 78 attacks from rocket salvo systems. In particular, in residential quarters, there are casualties among the civilian population.

In the Volyn, Polissia, and Siver directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected. The settlements of Zapsillia and Popivka of the Sumy region were hit by mortar attacks.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy fired tanks and artillery at the areas of Chervona Zoria, Vysoka Yaruha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Starytsia, Dvorichna, and Novomlynsk settlements in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Vilshana, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Tabaiivka, Kotliarivka, Berestove, Pershotravneve in the Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka and Miasozharivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy shelled the districts of Makiivka, Ploshanka, Chervonopivka of the Luhansk region, and Yampolivka, Torske, and Vedmezhe of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy fired at areas of populated areas. In particular, these are Verkhnokamyanske, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Hryhorivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Pivnichne, and Opytne of the Donetsk region.

Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorgiivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region were affected in the Avdiivka region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy fired tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery in the areas of Vremivka and Novopil settlements of the Donetsk region; Huliaypole, Dorozhnianka, Huliaypilske, Orihiv, and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia; Marhanets and Nikopol of the Dnipropetrovsk region and Novotiahinka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Inhulets, Prydniprovske, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Kherson, Bilozerka, and Yantarne of the Kherson region.

According to detailed information, on December 14, the Defense Forces destroyed up to 10 units of military equipment of various types in the Tokmak settlement of the Zaporizhia region. About 180 enemy servicemen were wounded. Up to 30 occupiers were destroyed in Lazurny, Kherson region. In addition, the work of Russian mobile crematoria in the city of Tokmak is noted.

З метою поповнення поточних втрат окупантів продовжується агітація військовослужбовців строкової служби на службу за контрактом. Зокрема, такі процеси тривають у підрозділах 1-ї танкової армії західного військового округу.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 22 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and 3 strikes on the positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

Our defenders also shot down two "Orlan-10" UAVs.

Units of missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 5 control points, 4 areas where enemy personnel are concentrated, 6 artillery positions, 2 ammunition warehouses, and a fuel and lubricant warehouse.