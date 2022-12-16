Over past day, Russians killed 7 civilians in Donetsk region, another 7 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

The occupying forces of the Russian Federation killed 7 civilians in the Donetsk region over the past day.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"On December 15, it became known about 7 civilians in the Donetsk region were killed by the Russians: 2 in Bakhmut, 2 in New York, 1 in Chasiv Yar, 1 in Bila Hora, and 1 in Rozdolivka.

7 more people in the region were injured," the message reads.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

Read more: Russians shelled various areas along front line in Donetsk region, 1 person died, 7 people were injured, - RMA