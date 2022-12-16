Kharkiv and Poltava are completely without electricity

Due to the massive attack on Ukraine on Friday, December 16, Kharkiv and Poltava were completely without power.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram of Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Telegram of Poltava Mayor Oleksandr Mamay.

"Kharkiv is without power, but all the "Points of Invincibility" are working, where you can warm up, recharge your phone, there is hot tea and the Internet," he wrote.

In addition, Poltava was also left without electricity.

"Poltava is without electricity. Citizens of Poltava! Keep calm. While we remain without a power supply. Turn off all electrical appliances. The air alert is still ongoing. Be careful. Follow the next messages," wrote Poltava Mayor Oleksandr Mamay.

