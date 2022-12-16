More than 60 missiles are known to have flown over Ukraine, - Air Force

The Russian invaders fired missiles of various types to distract the attention of the air defense.

Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said this during the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"Currently, there are data on more than 60 missiles that flew over the territory of Ukraine. Those launched from Tu-95 aircraft are Kh-555 and Kh-101 missiles. There is also a launch of "Kalibrs" from the Black Sea.

We have launches of S-300 missiles, as well as the operation of Tu-22M3 bombers, which launch Kh-22 missiles. Also, the work of the MiG-31K - carriers of the "Kinjals" - was noticed in the sky, he said.

According to Ihnat, the Russians wanted to distract the attention of the Air Defense Forces.

"They wanted to put us under a certain amount of tension so that as many missiles as possible hit their targets. The Su-35s were working with Kh-59 missiles," he added.

Read more: There are about 15 "arrivals" in Zaporizhzhia region - RMA (updated)