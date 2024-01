Today, December 16, 10 Russian missiles were shot down in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentyn Reznychenko on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Our defenders shot down 10 Russian missiles in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Glory to our Air Defense Forces," he wrote.

