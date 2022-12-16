Russia tried to exhaust Ukrainian air defence by today’s shelling with dispersed forces, -OC "South"

During a massive missile attack today, December 16, Russian troops tried to deplete Ukrainian air defense. The enemy used aviation for this purpose from different directions and not only.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the Head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk on the air of the telethon.

"Today's missile attack by the enemy's dispersed forces tried to exhaust the air defense, because strategic aviation was used from different directions, and a missile carrier was sent to the sea for duty, which was not there in the morning. That is what we reported, that they can use the maximum resource that is possible at the moment," said Humeniuk

Read more: 11 Russian missiles were shot down in area of responsibility of OC "South".

It should be recalled that during the massive missile attack on Ukraine, Russian troops fired 76 missiles, 60 of which were destroyed by Ukrainian forces.

It should be noted that only 40 missiles were sent to the capital, but 37 enemy targets landed.

The enemy attack caused damage to the power grid facilities in the south, east and in the capital region. Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions were under attack.

"Ukrenergo declared an emergency situation in the power grid, and blackouts again covered all regions.