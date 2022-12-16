Borrell: Russian missile attacks on Ukraine are war crimes and barbarism, all perpetrators will be brought to justice

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell made a statement on the Russian missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine on December 16.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"Today's massive Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian territory, in addition to the daily shelling of civilians and civilian infrastructure, are yet another example of the Kremlin's indiscriminate terror. These brutal, inhumane attacks are aimed at increasing humanitarian suffering and depriving the Ukrainian people as well as hospitals, emergency services and other critical electricity, heating and water services. These explosions constitute war crimes and barbarism. All those responsible will be brought to justice," Borrell said.

The European diplomat assured that the EU and its partners "will further intensify efforts to provide the emergency support needed by the Ukrainian people to restore and maintain electricity and heating services".

"The Ukrainian people have shown amazing strength, courage and resilience in resisting Russia's aggressive war. The European Union stands firmly in solidarity with them. As long as necessary and to the extent necessary," the statement reads.

