Putin is ready for long war and new offensives - Stoltenberg

Russia is preparing for a protracted war in Ukraine, and NATO countries that support Kyiv should keep sending weapons until President Vladimir Putin realizes he "cannot win on the battlefield."

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in an interview with AFP.

Almost 10 months after Russia's invasion, Ukrainian forces have dealt the Kremlin a series of defeats that have liberated significant territory.

But NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg warned that there is no sign that Putin "has given up his overall goal of controlling Ukraine."

"We should not underestimate Russia. Russia is planning a long war. We see that they are mobilizing more forces, that they are ready to suffer heavy losses, that they are trying to get access to more weapons and ammunition.

We have to understand that President Putin is ready for a long war and new offensive operations," Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg believes that "most likely, this war will end at the negotiating table, like most wars", but any solution must ensure "the victory of Ukraine as a sovereign, independent state".

The fastest way to achieve this, according to the NATO Secretary General, is "to provide military support so that President Putin understands that he cannot win on the battlefield, but must come to the negotiating table and negotiate in good faith."

Stoltenberg said that "discussions are ongoing" about the delivery of Patriot missile batteries, but said NATO allies need to be sure they have enough ammunition and spare parts to keep the weapons shipped so far working.

"We are in dialogue among Allies about additional systems, but it is increasingly important to ensure that all systems delivered are operational," he said.

Ukraine's demands for more weapons and the huge flow of ammunition have depleted NATO members' stockpiles and raised fears that the alliance's defence industry may not be able to produce enough.

"We are increasing production for exactly this reason: to be able to replenish our own stockpiles for deterrence and defense, and to continue to support Ukraine in the long term," Stoltenberg said.

According to him, Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine was a seismic shock for the West and forced NATO to strengthen its eastern flank.

"This is the most dangerous security crisis in Europe since the Second World War. This is a turning point for security," Stoltenberg stated.

"Nuclear rhetoric about the potential use of nuclear weapons is reckless and dangerous. Its goal, of course, is to deter us from supporting Ukraine, but it will not succeed," Stoltenberg added.