Germany gives another EUR 100 million to Energy Support Fund of Ukraine

Germany has provided another 100 million euros for the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine to purchase equipment to restore the energy infrastructure damaged by Russian shelling.

This is stated by Facebook page of of the German Embassy in Ukraine, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"#WeTogether. Today saw another massive Russian attack on Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure. International partners and Germany stand side by side with Ukraine in these dark hours. The German Ministry of Economy is responding to the call by providing an additional 100 million euros for the Energy Community's Energy Support Fund for Ukraine," the statement reads.

Thus, by the end of the year, the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine will receive 130 million euros from Germany for the urgent needs of Ukrainian energy companies.

According to the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko, this contribution is extremely timely, because there was another massive shelling of the energy system.

"We are making every effort to restore stable operation and need support from international partners," he said.

Galushchenko stressed that the funds from the German ministry play a significant role in the purchase of necessary equipment, materials, spare parts for the restoration of the Ukrainian energy infrastructure, which has been suffering from targeted Russian shelling for more than two months.