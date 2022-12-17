Over past day, enemy attacks were repelled in areas of more than twenty settlements, - General Staff

The two hundred and ninety-seventh day of the Russian large-scale invasion has begun. Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of more than twenty settlements.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, in particular, these are Ploschanka, Chervopopivka, and Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region and Bakhmut, Opytne, Zelenopillia, Andriivka, Mariinka, Pobeda, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.

At the same time, as the General Staff reminds, the Russian invaders launched a massive missile attack on our country's civil and energy infrastructure. In total, the enemy launched 98 rockets and fired more than 65 rockets from multiple rocket systems.

The threat of enemy air and missile strikes on critical infrastructure facilities remains throughout Ukraine.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the occupiers shelled the areas of the settlements of Hai in the Chernihiv region with artillery; Havrilova Sloboda, Seredyna-Buda, Yastrubyne, and Kindrativka in the Sumy region and Strilecha, Starytsia, Ambarne, Vilkhuvatka, Dvorichna and Krasne in the Kharkiv region.

Read more: Enemy missile strike hits energy infrastructure facilities in 5 regions, - AFU General Staff

In the Kupiansk direction, the areas of Synkivka, Orlianka, Tabaiivka, Berestove, and Vyshneve of the Kharkiv region, and Volodymyrivka and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk region were affected by the fire.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy shelled the positions of our troops near Makiivka, Ploshanka, Chervonopivka, Dibrova, and Hirske in the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, the enemy shelled the areas of more than twenty-five settlements. Among them are Verkhnyokamianske, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Zalizne, Mariinka, and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Novopavlivka, the enemy inflicted fire damage near the settlements of Bohoiavlenka, Neskuchne, Prechystivka, and Vuhledar of the Donetsk region.

Read more: Russia can use mobilized for new offensive actions against Ukraine, - Defence Intelligence

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy continues to destroy the civil infrastructure of settlements along the right bank of the Dnipro River with artillery. More than 35 settlements were shelled. In particular, Plavni, Huliaypole, Dorozhnianka, Olhivske, and Nikopol in the Zaporizhzhia region and Chornobaiivka, Antonivka, Kherson, and Mylove in the Kherson region.