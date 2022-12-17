Body of 1.5-year-old boy was found under rubble of high-rise building in Kryvy Rih, - RMA

The number of victims of an enemy rocket hitting a high-rise building in Kryvyi Rih has increased.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the local Telegram channel.

"The body of the dead child was found late at night by rescuers under the rubble of the second floor," the message reads.

See more: Result of shelling of Kryvy Rih by occupiers. PHOTOS

Later, this information was confirmed by the head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentyn Reznychenko.

"It's so hard to comprehend, it's so hard to write about... In Kryvyi Rih after midnight, rescuers retrieved the body of a 1.5-year-old boy from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Russian rocket...Friday's attack on the city claimed four lives.

The Russians killed a 64-year-old woman and a young family with a small son. Thirteen people were injured. There are four children among them," the head of the region said.