During his visit to Minsk, Putin will put pressure on Lukashenko and create conditions for new attack on Ukraine, - ISW

Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to put pressure on Alexander Lukashenko, who seized power in Belarus, in order to achieve concessions on the integration of the two countries during his visit to Minsk, as well as to create conditions for a new offensive on Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Russian President Vladimir Putin will put pressure on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to make concessions on the integration of the two countries during his visit to Minsk.

The Kremlin seeks to use the Union State to establish Russian control over Belarus.

It is also noted that Lukashenko is already creating informational conditions to reject the demands of Russian integration, as he has been doing for decades.

Lukashenko emphasized that "Nobody rules Belarus but us," and that Belarus is ready to build relations with Russia, but their ties "should always be based on the fact that we are a sovereign and independent state."

Lukashenko has so far largely resisted Russia's increased demands for integration and has refused to commit Belarusian forces to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The visit to Minsk may indicate that Putin is trying to create the conditions for a renewed offensive against Ukraine.

ISW currently rates a Russian invasion of Ukraine from Belarus as low but possible. It is unlikely that Belarusian forces will invade Ukraine without a Russian strike group. It is not obvious that Lukashenko will send Belarusian troops to fight in Ukraine even together with Russian troops.

However, the meeting between Putin and Lukashenko will, at a minimum, contribute to a separate Russian information operation aimed at breaking Ukraine's will and the West's willingness to support Ukraine. This meeting will reinforce the Russian information operation aimed at convincing Ukrainians and residents of the West that Russia can attack Ukraine from Belarus. Russia's continued strikes on Kyiv, the constant deployment of troops to Belarus, and the ongoing belligerent rhetoric are all part of this information operation.

The Kremlin is unlikely to break the will of Ukrainians to fight. Moscow is probably trying to convince the West to admit that Ukraine allegedly cannot significantly change the current front line and that the war has effectively reached a stalemate.

ISW believes that such a conclusion is inaccurate and that Ukraine has a good chance of recovering significant critical territory in the coming months.