Russians are afraid for security of Crimea, so they started launching drones from Krasnodar Territory, - British intelligence

The Russian military is afraid of the vulnerability of its positions in the temporarily occupied Crimea and therefore moved the launch sites of Iranian UAVs to the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to British intelligence data published on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

The review notes that in recent days, Russian troops have intensified long-range strikes on Ukraine's critical infrastructure with air- and sea-based cruise missiles, as well as UAVs provided by Iran, which were launched from the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation. Scouts believe that Russia is afraid of the vulnerability of the occupied peninsula.

"The change in the launch site is probably related to Russia's fears about the vulnerability of Crimea, although it is also convenient for replenishing supplies from the likely point of arrival of weapons in Russia, in Astrakhan," the report said.

