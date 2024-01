Currently, an air alert has been declared throughout the territory of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the online map of air alarms.

An alert has been issued due to aircraft activity in Belarus.

As Belarusian Gajun reports, the MiG-31K took off in Belarus. Later it became known that another MiG took off.

