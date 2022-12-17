We are preparing for possible offensive from Belarus at end of February, - commander of OC "South", Kovalchuk

Ukraine is preparing for the fact that Russia may again try to invade from the north. Perhaps this will happen around the "anniversary" of her first failed attempt to "take Kyiv" in February.

This was stated by the commander of the OC "South", Major General Andrii Kovalchuk in an interview with the British channel Sky News, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Thus, answering a journalist's question about whether the Russian military might again try to invade Ukraine from the north, east, or south, perhaps even on February 24, the anniversary of the start of a full-scale war, he stated that the Ukrainian military is calculating such scenarios.

"Yes, we foresee such options, such scenarios. We are preparing for it. We live with the thought that they will come again. This is our task," Kovalchuk said.

At the same time, he did not rule out the possibility of a repeated invasion of Russian troops through Belarus to the northern border of Ukraine, as a route for the invaders to attack the capital.

"We are considering a possible offensive by Belarus at the end of February, maybe later... We are preparing for it. We are investigating. We are looking at where they are accumulating forces and resources," Kovalchuk said.

According to him, "it will no longer be the case that the Russians will simply come in," as was the case on February 24 of this year.

The general also stressed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be ready even to fight against millions of Russians, if the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, resorts to full mobilization.

However, for this, Ukraine will need even stronger support from the Western allies.