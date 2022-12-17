Russia keeps 9 ships on combat duty in Black Sea

As of Saturday, December 17, up to nine Russian ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea, none of them carrying Kalibr cruise missiles.

This was reported by the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

In the Sea of Azov, the Russian Federation continues to control maritime communications by keeping up to two ships on combat duty.

There are nine Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea, five of them carrying Kalibr cruise missiles, a total salvo of 72 missiles.

In addition, according to the Navy, during the day, in the interests of Russia, passage through the Kerch-Yenikal Strait was carried out by:

to the Sea of Azov - 20 ships, of which five were moving from the Bosphorus Strait;

to the Black Sea - 25 ships, five of them continued their movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait.

