Hague could investigate Putin - German Justice Minister Buschmann

Russia’s targeted destruction of Ukraine’s infrastructure could lead to investigations against Russian President Vladimir Putin. Federal Minister of Justice Marko Buschmann believes so.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the German publication Tagesschau.

"The International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, could investigate Putin for crimes against humanity. And this is not a hypothetical case," Buschmann said.

According to Buschmann, depriving the population of electricity and heating in winter due to the destruction of civil infrastructure can be considered a crime against humanity.

In addition, a sign that Putin is directly responsible for the crimes can be his television appearances. In them, he explains that infrastructure destruction is the preferred tactic.

On the other hand, Buschmann noted that Germany's attorney general cannot investigate Putin because of presidential immunity.