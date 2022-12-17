EU supports project of laying energy cable in Black Sea, - von der Leyen

The creation of an underwater energy cable in the Black Sea, in which Romania, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Hungary are involved, will make it possible to strengthen the energy security of the entire region, including Ukraine, and speed up the restoration of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, which was destroyed during the Russian aggression.

This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Bucharest during the signing of the framework Memorandum of Understanding on the project, Censor.NET informs with reference to the EU website.

"This agreement will bring the EU closer to our partners in the South Caucasus region, and will help both of our regions to achieve a "clean" energy connection," said von der Leyen.

Thanks to the energy cable, it will be possible to connect both coasts of the Black Sea and extend this line further to the Caspian Sea region - including interconnection in the field of digital communications and energy.

"This will increase the security of supply, and will also allow the European Union to receive energy from renewable sources through Romania and through Hungary," the President of the EC explained.

According to her, the Black Sea electric cable can bring great benefits to Georgia, turning the country into a hub for electricity transmission and integrating it into the EU energy market.

"The Black Sea electric cable will help supply electricity to our neighbors, — to Moldova and the countries of the Western Balkans, and certainly to Ukraine — it will help start the reconstruction of Ukraine's energy system and the recovery of the entire country," stressed Ursula von der Leyen.

She noted that the European Commission is currently waiting for the completion of studies on the assessment of this project, which have already begun, and is ready to support this project financially, as it meets the common interests of the EU, neighboring countries, and the entire region.