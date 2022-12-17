Lithuania will not apply exceptions to sanctions against Russia, - Foreign Minister Landsbergis

Lithuania has the right not to apply the exceptions provided for in the ninth package of European Union sanctions against Russia, and will use them.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielus Landsbergis, Censor.NET writes with reference to "Euro Integration".

"A compromise was found, it allows Lithuania very simply not to apply these exceptions. Any other state has the same right," Landsbergis said at a meeting of the board of the Union of the Fatherland - Christian Democrats of Lithuania party on Saturday.

"Lithuania will take advantage of this opportunity provided by the European Commission and will not grant exceptions to hundreds of oligarchs, or at least to those who are actually in Lithuania, have money or companies in Lithuania," the politician added.

The EU Council approved another package of sanctions against Moscow due to its invasion of Ukraine. Restrictions will apply to the military-industrial complex, TV channels, banks and the provision of consulting services to companies from the Russian Federation.

At the same time, the EU has decided to introduce new relaxations that allow the unfreezing of assets and the provision of funds and economic resources to certain persons who play a significant role in international trade in agricultural and food products.