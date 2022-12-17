In two days, 4 vessels with 145,000 tons of wheat for Asia left ports of Great Odesa

As part of the "Grain Initiative", 14 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products were sent to countries around the world.

This was reported by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"For two days, 4 vessels with 145 thousand tons of wheat for Asia left the ports of Great Odesa. Among them, the bulk carrier STAR EMERALD with 71 thousand tons of wheat for Indonesia," the message says.

Currently, 23 ships are being processed in the ports of Great Odesa. 734,000 tons of Ukrainian agricultural products are loaded onto them.

3 ships are moving along the "grain corridor" to load 166,000 tons of agricultural products.

Read more: Explosions rang out again in Kherson region, - RMA

"In the Bosphorus, 92 vessels are waiting for inspection by the JCC. The queue continues to grow due to the artificial restriction of registration for inspection by the Russian Federation. For example, out of 65 vessels declared by the aggressor, only 3 were registered for the current day. This situation leads to restrictions on the work of Ukrainian ports and under-exports production of at least 3 million tons per month," the Ministry of Infrastructure noted.

Since August 1, 558 ships have left the ports of Great Odesa, which exported 14 million tons of Ukrainian food to the countries of Asia, Europe and Africa.