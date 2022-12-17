Russia received new party "Shahed", - Defense Intelligence
Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, told about this on the air of the national telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.
"Yes, this is a new party, but compared to the initial mass use of Shaheds, it is obviously smaller." We are not commenting on the number now, but we can see that, for example, during yesterday's massive terrorist missile attacks, "Shahed" were not used. All other available means, all missile weapons were used," Yusov said.
With regard to Iranian-made ballistic missiles, Yusov noted that intelligence agencies are aware of Russia's previous agreements with Iran and the extraordinary efforts the aggressor is making to obtain these missiles.
At the same time, according to the Defense Intelligence, as of now, Russia has not yet received them.