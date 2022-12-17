Germany’s condition regarding transfer of tanks to Ukraine will also apply next year, - Scholz

Germany will not unilaterally transfer Western-style tanks to Ukraine, and this condition will remain in place next year.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told about this in an interview with Süddeutsche Zeitung, Censor.NET writes with reference to "European Truth".

Scholz assured that Germany is one of the strongest supporters of Ukraine and supplies modern weapons, such as the Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzer, multiple rocket launchers, Gepard anti-aircraft guns and the latest Iris-T air defense systems.

"In all of this, we adhere to three clear principles: First, we support Ukraine to the best of our ability. Second, we prevent a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia. And, third, there will be no unilateral actions by Germany. This is a criterion of our decisive but cautious policy - and it will be in force next year as well. My impression is that the vast majority of Germans consider this to be the right thing," Scholz said.