Russians want to restore lost position in Lyman direction, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published information about the attempted offensive of the Russian invaders in the Lyman direction.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The General Staff emphasized: "In the Lyman direction, it is trying to restore the lost position."

"The enemy fired at the positions of our troops with tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Makiivka, Ploshanka, Chervopopivka, and Dibrova of the Luhansk region," the message states.

