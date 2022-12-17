AFU achieves two main goals with help of Bakhmut defence - Cherevatyi

Ukrainian military continue to defend Bakhmut in order to achieve several important goals. In particular, they are preventing Russians from entering the operational space.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevatyi on the air of the telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, now the occupants are trying to break through the defense of Ukrainian defenders near Bakhmut, as well as near Klishchiyivka and Soledar. The enemy has sent a significant amount of its equipment and manpower to this direction. They conduct assault actions every day.

"Before that they usually cover our positions with all types of artillery, multiple rocket launchers, tanks in those localities where they can reach," emphasized the spokesman.

The representative of the Eastern group of troops says that Russian troops continue to carry out air strikes if they can and weather conditions allow.

"Its main task is to break through our defense system, to find weaknesses. To enter the operational space and try to continue attacking Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, to capture our Ukrainian Donbas," noted Cherevatyi.

He emphasized that due to their daily heroism, cohesion and courage Ukrainian defenders have been preventing the enemy from achieving its goals for many months in a row.

"Consequently, the Armed Forces of Ukraine achieve two main goals here - the enemy cannot enter the operational space, is unable to further conduct a strategic offensive operation and suffers huge losses every day," added the spokesman of the "East" Joint Task Force.