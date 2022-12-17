During December 17, electricity was restored to 6 million Ukrainians, - Zelensky

A day after the massive missile strike, electricity was restored to almost 6 million Ukrainians, but major problems with water supply remain.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in his video appeal on December 17.

He noted: "During the day we managed to restore electricity to almost 6 million Ukrainians. Repair works continue without interruption after yesterday's terrorist attack. Of course, there is still a lot of work to be done to stabilize the system.

There are problems with heat supply, there are big problems with water supply. The most difficult situation is in Kyiv and the region, Vinnytsia and the region, Lviv and the region, but in many other regions there are large-scale outages. These are Dnipro and its region, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Frankivsk, Odesa, Odesa region, Poltava, Ternopil, Chernihiv, other cities and other regions."

Watch more: Russia spares no resources for war against our people, - Zelensky. VIDEO