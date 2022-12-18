During December 17, 4 ships with food left Ukrainian ports

Four dry cargo ships with corn, wheat and sunflower seeds left Ukrainian ports on Saturday.

According to Censor.NЕТ, with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was reported by the Joint Coordination Center (JCC).

"On December 17, four vessels left Ukrainian ports, they carry a total of 115.7 thousand tons of grain and other food within the framework of the Black Sea grain initiative," the statement said.

Two vessels Falcon S (19 thousand tons of sunflower seeds) and Kerem (29 thousand tons of wheat) are heading to Turkey. The Nymphi vessel will deliver 25.7 thousand tons of corn to Tunisia. The vessel Gulmar carries 42 thousand tons of corn to Spain.

The SCC noted that "the grain arrived at the destination can be processed and then transported to other countries".

Three vessels, which on Saturday passed through the maritime humanitarian corridor, are also heading to Ukrainian ports.

"As of December 17, the total tonnage of grain and other agricultural products exported from three Ukrainian ports is 14,138,997 tons. In total, 1,121 vessels have been allowed to move so far: 561 for arrival in Ukrainian ports and 560 for departure from them", - summed up in the SCC.