Enemy shelled Kherson region 54 times, in Kherson Ruscists hit medical facility and high-rise buildings

Russian occupiers shelled the territory of the Kherson region 54 times.

Yaroslav Yanushevych, the head of the Kherson RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the peaceful settlements of the region suffered from attacks from artillery, MLRS, mortars, tanks, and sniper fire.

The enemy once again shelled the residential quarters of Kherson. They visited a medical facility, private and apartment buildings.

Last day, 3 people were killed by Russian shelling, 6 residents of the Kherson region were injured of varying degrees of severity.

