There is significant deficit in energy system. Nuclear plants have reached their planned capacity, - "Ukrenergo"

As of December 18, the process of restoring the power system is ongoing. Nuclear power plants reached their planned capacity.

An exception - the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP continues to consume electricity to ensure a safe unit shutdown mode. This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of "Ukrenergo".

As noted, the volume of electricity consumption increased compared to Saturday, which affected the deficit indicators in the system. The reason is both the damage to energy infrastructure facilities during the 9th missile strike and the seasonal drop in temperature.

"All oblenergos have proven consumption limits. If they are exceeded, emergency shutdowns may be applied. To obtain accurate information on a separate region, we recommend following the messages of distribution system operators (oblenergo). The list of oblenergos can be found at the link http://bit.ly/3tGVpah", the message says.

Emergency and restoration work continues throughout Ukraine in high-voltage and distribution networks, and at power plants. However, weather conditions (increasing frost, strong wind) complicate repair work.

