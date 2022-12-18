There are 500 Russian occupiers on the territory of ZNPP, - Zelensky

There are approximately 500 Russian invaders on the territory of Zaporizhzhia NPP, they have explosives, they are all armed.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with the French TV channels TF1 and LCI, answering the question of whether Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"This is weakness. Once again: the use of nuclear weapons in our time, no joke, is a serious matter, speaks of inadequacy and weakness. This is the third world war. This is millions of victims. This transformation into the ruins of one or another city, state, and world. This is complete inadequacy, these are sick people. These are inadequate people, they need to go to a doctor, not to society," Zelensky said.

Commenting on the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the president noted that at the moment everything depends on how the terrorists who seized the station will behave.

"There are 500 militants there, they have explosives, they are all armed, they give out food, water by the hour to the technical staff. The station is not working. Could there be an explosion? It depends on the people inside. I think everything depends on these 500 militants," Zelensky said.

