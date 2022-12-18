"Ukraine must win this war": Head of European Parliament Metsola called for increased support for Ukraine

The head of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, called for additional financial and military support to Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

As Censor.NET informs, the German publication Spiegel writes about it.

The head of the European Parliament noted that Ukraine needs increased and comprehensive support. Metsola also emphasized that more attention should be paid to financial and humanitarian aid.

"This war must be stopped immediately. And Ukraine must win this war. This means more weapons for Ukraine, more financial and humanitarian aid, more practical solidarity and more sanctions against Russia," said the head of the European Parliament.

She also said that she is proud of the support provided to Ukraine at the EU level. At the same time, Metsola emphasized that the European Union could do more.

It will be recalled that on December 15, the governments of the countries of the European Union agreed on the ninth package of sanctions against Russia due to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The decision will be formalized in a written procedure on December 16.

Earlier, the head of the European Parliament said that EU countries should increase military and financial support for Ukraine in 2023. She emphasized that it is impossible to allow "fatigue" from the topic of the war against the Russian Federation.