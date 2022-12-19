Russia to train Belarusian pilots to fly planes carrying "munitions with special warheads" - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia could train Belarusian crews to fly aircraft carrying "munitions with a special warhead".

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Interfax.

"I consider it possible to continue the implementation of the Belarusian president's proposal to train Belarusian army combat aircraft crews, which have already been re-equipped for the possible use of airborne munitions with a special warhead," Putin said after talks with Lukashenko.

"I emphasize that this form of cooperation is not our invention. The United States has been conducting similar activities with its allies within the NATO bloc for decades," Putin said.

In turn, Lukashenko confirmed that Belarus, with the help of Russia, is preparing crews to operate aircraft capable of carrying special ammunition.

"You touched upon the topic ... of preparing and training our crews capable of carrying special weapons and special ammunition. We have prepared the aircrafts. It turned out that we have such aircrafts since Soviet times. We tested them in the Russian Federation. We are now preparing crews with Russians who are able to operate these aircrafts carrying specific ammunition," Lukashenko said at the press conference.

On June 25, Lukashenko asked Putin to help re-equip Belarusian military aircraft to carry nuclear warheads. On 26 August, Lukashenka said that the re-equipment of Belarusian aircraft to carry nuclear weapons was completed.