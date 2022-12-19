About 20% of Kyiv residents now have electricity, - CEO of Yasno Kovalenko

Blackouts take place in all three groups simultaneously, all districts are affected. Hospitals, water utilities and the subway are supplied with electricity.

CEO of Yasno Serhiy Kovalenko.

It is noted that the schedules do not work, because all the damaged facilities that are being repaired have been joined by another infrastructure facility. Therefore, there is no electricity on a large part of the right bank of the city and in some places in the region. All districts are also affected.

However, as of now, all critical infrastructure - hospitals, water utilities, subway - has been repaired and about 20% of the population has electricity.

Kovalenko also noted that 10 hours without electricity in Kyiv is, unfortunately, a reality today.

The Yasno Head stressed that it is difficult to predict the timeframe for returning to rolling blackouts, as power engineers at all levels do not have time to restore the functionality of the system between attacks.

"I hope that tomorrow will be a little better," Kovalenko concluded.

