Russian "Iskanders" and S-400 on combat duty in Belarus today, - Lukashenko

In Belarus, "Iskander" missile systems and air defense systems transferred by Russia have been put on combat duty.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ with a reference to statement of Alexander Lukashenko who seized power in Belarus.

"Today Belarus has put on combat duty the S-400 and Iskander systems provided by Russia," Lukashenko said.

"Iskander" is a series of Russian missile systems. Among their main goals is the destruction of enemy air and missile defense systems, as well as the most important objects they cover, at a range of up to 500 km. In addition to high-explosive and cluster munitions, Iskanders can carry a nuclear warhead with a yield of up to 50 kilotons.

S-400 is an anti-aircraft missile system, which is designed to destroy means of air and space attack, including hypersonic - missiles, aircraft, as well as large drones.

Read more: Russia to train Belarusian pilots to fly planes carrying "munitions with special warheads" - Putin

As reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin during talks in Minsk with Alexander Lukashenko told about the planned training for Belarusian pilots.