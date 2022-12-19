One person was killed and several buildings were destroyed as a result of Kherson shelling

As a result of missile attack on Kherson on Monday one person was killed, buildings of two state institutions and a gymnasium were damaged.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram channel of Kherson City Council on Monday.

"Today Russia launched another attack on Kherson... A resident of Kherson was killed during the shelling, a shell hit his car," noted Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman of Kherson Defense Commandant's Office.

"One of the missiles hit the building of Kherson Regional State Administration again. The second missile also hit the building of the state institution. Gymnasium N6 also suffered from the enemy shelling. The shell pierced the roof," he clarified.

According to the press officer, Russian troops started shelling Kherson from S-300 air defense systems, trying to hit the city from a greater distance.

See more: Ruscists hit center of Kherson, RMA building was damaged. PHOTOS

"The enemy receives a decent response to its actions from the Armed Forces," he added.