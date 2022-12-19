Putin ordered to give free land in Crimea to participants of war against Ukraine

On December 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on additional measures of social support for Russian servicemen, which recommends to give free land plots on occupied Crimean peninsula to Russian servicemen who were awarded for war in Ukraine.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ with a reference to Crimea.Reality.

As follows from the document, the same recommendations were provided to the authorities of the Moscow region of Russia. Plots of land intended for these purposes may be in state or municipal ownership.

According to the order of the Russian president, family members of servicemen who died as a result of injury or illness suffered during the "special operation" can also apply for free land plots in Crimea, Sevastopol and Moscow region.

Earlier, the occupation parliament of Crimea approved amendments to the legislation, according to which the participants of the "special military operation" from Crimea will be given free land plots.

Watch more: Occupiers are digging trenches on Crimean beaches. VIDEO