MP Yanchenko has written a statement of resignation from "Servant of People" party because of party chairman Shuliak’s actions regarding wounded soldier

MP Halyna Yanchenko has written a letter of resignation from Servant of People party because of party chairwoman Olena Shuliak’s action, who came to hospital to visit a soldier who criticized her draft law on urban planning.

"The deed of Olena Shuliak towards the wounded soldier is despicable. To come to the defender in the hospital, not to visit him, not to support him, but to clarify the relationship regarding her corruption bill is a spit in the face of all our soldiers, all volunteers, all those who risk their lives on the front line for the sake of our country's victory.

A person who holds a public office has no such right! From the word 'at all'," Yanchenko wrote.

According to Yanchenko, this is not the first shameful act of Shulyak. And she has previously allowed herself to slander volunteers, blackmail deputies and despise colleagues.

"To be in the same party with Shuliak is to tolerate such disgusting behavior. I have written a statement of resignation from the "Servant of the People" party," the "Servant of the People" MP wrote.

It should be recalled that on December 17, Shuliak came to the chamber to visit the military and lawyer Symoroz, who exploded on an anti-tank mine and lost both legs. Shulyak was going to discuss a resonant post by Symoroz, in which he criticized her draft law on urban planning 5655, which was previously adopted by the Verkhovna Rada.

Oleh Symoroz wrote:"...it is still hard for me to believe that the head of the ruling party of "servants" broke into my military hospital to clarify relations with a serviceman who had lost his two legs in the Donbas and was in serious condition. But it happened!

"The thief's hat is on fire", this is how it looks like when a lobbyist of the construction mafia comes to a military hospital to settle things after my post about her anti-people bill and agreements with the OPFL was widely spread in social networks."

