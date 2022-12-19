Russia rarely takes mobilized from occupied territories during exchanges - DIU

In process of prisoner exchange, Russian representatives divide people into "sorts": the simpler a person is, the less interest is shown towards them.

This was announced by the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andrii Yusov, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to LEAGUE.

"The rascist regime is fascist in its nature, because it conducts a certain gradation," - the representative of the DIU said.

Position No. 1 in the anti-rating, according to Yusov, is forcibly mobilized from the temporarily occupied territories.

"And all the rest - an extremely difficult process begins. It is clear that officers are in high demand. As well as people who have certain knowledge and skills. There are also many other things that we will not mention in order not to harm. But the simpler a person is for the rascists, the less interest they have in them," the representative of the Military Intelligence said.

Read more: Whole divisions of Russian Federation surrender, more than million people have used resources of "I want to live", - Defense Intelligence