Zelensky called on Georgia to release Saakashvili for treatment abroad

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, called on the Georgian authorities to show mercy to the ex-president of Georgia Mykhailo Saakashvili and transfer him to a clinic in Ukraine, any European country or the USA.

He said this in an address on the evening of December 19, Censor.NET reports.

"Probably, everyone could see the state of Mikheil Saakashvili, the state of his health. That's why I appeal to the Georgian authorities: they must show mercy.

Especially in the run-up to Christmas. What is happening now with Mykhailo is bullying that does not befit Georgia," Zelensky said.

He offered to transfer Saakashvili to any hospital in Ukraine, another European country, or the USA.

"Please make a decision that can save his life. Transfer Mikheil Saakashvili to one of the clinics in Ukraine, another European country, and America. It is time to take this good step," Zelensky emphasized.

Also remind, that on November 20, Saakashvili's lawyer stated that his client was poisoned after his arrest. The Georgia Penitentiary Service says it has seen no evidence of poisoning. After that, the lawyer provided the opinion of an American doctor who analyzed samples of Saakashvili's hair and nails. The conclusion confirms that the ex-president has heavy metal poisoning and addiction to medical drugs.