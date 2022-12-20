Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 99,230 people (+430 per day), 266 helicopters, 2,995 tanks, 1,960 artillery systems, 5,974 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Losses of the Russian occupiers as of the morning of December 20 are approximately 99,230 people.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 19/12 are approximately:
- personnel - about 99,230 (+430) people were liquidated,
- tanks - 2995 (+7) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 5974 (+5) units,
- artillery systems - 1,960 (+7) units,
- MLRS - 410 (+0) units,
- air defense equipment - 212 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 281 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 266 (+2) units,
- UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 1680 (+23),
- cruise missiles -653 (+0),
- warships/boats - 16 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4599 (+7) units,
- special equipment - 177 (+2).
"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.