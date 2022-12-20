Zelensky came to Bakhmut. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi made an unannounced visit to Bakhmut, where battles with the Russian occupiers are currently taking place.

This was reported by Freedom correspondents, Censor.NET informs.

"The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, is making an unannounced visit to Bakhmut," the message states.

The information was confirmed by the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"Zelensky is in Bakhmut. The bravest President of the bravest nation," he noted.

Zelensky's spokesman, Serhii Nikiforov, confirmed to the Suspilne the visit of the head of state to Bakhmut.

"He visited the advanced positions, awarded the fighters with decorations and valuable gifts. The president has already left Bakhmut," he said.

