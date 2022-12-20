Deputy Head of State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Bondar, was suspended due to explosion of gift for Polish general, - Ministry of Internal Affairs of Poland

The deputy head of the State Emergency Service, Dmytro Bondar, was suspended for handing over a gift, which later exploded in the office of the head of the Polish police.

This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Poland, Mariusz Kaminski, Censor.NET informs.

"I received information that the person responsible for handing over the gift to the commandant of the Polish police to General Szymczyk, the deputy head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, General Bondar, has been removed from his post. Criminal proceedings have also been opened in Ukraine in this case," Kaminsky wrote.

On Tuesday, General Szymczyk, the chief commandant of the Polish police, is due to appear at the Warsaw regional prosecutor's office for questioning.

Also remind, that on December 15, a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher presented to him in Ukraine exploded in the main police headquarters of Poland.