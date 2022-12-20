Iran should stop supporting Russia, - Borrell

The head of the EU foreign policy department, Josep Borrell, condemned Iran’s support for Russia in its war against Ukraine and repression against the Iranian opposition.

He wrote about this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"A meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdullahian in Jordan is necessary against the backdrop of deteriorating relations between Iran and the EU," Borrell said on the eve of a regional conference hosted by Jordan.

"He stressed the need to immediately end military support for Russia and internal repression in Iran. We agreed that we should keep communication open and restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action based on the Vienna negotiations," he added.

It will be recalled that on December 12, the EU introduced sanctions against the Iranian military and businessmen, as well as four companies related to the production of drones that Iran supplies to Russia.