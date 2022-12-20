Putin met with leaders of occupation administrations in Kremlin and presented them with orders

Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin presented orders to Ukrainian traitors who cooperate with the Russian Federation in the occupied territories.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian mass media.

In the Kremlin, Putin presented the so-called "heads" of the "DPR" and "LPR" to Denis Pushylin and Leonid Pasichnyk with the "For Merit to the Fatherland" orders of the highest degree.

To the so-called "heads of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions" Yevhen Balytsky and Volodymyr Saldo, Putin presented the orders "For services to the Motherland" of the third degree.

