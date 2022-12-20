Russian Federation began to use smaller version of Iranian drones - "Shahed-131", - Ihnat

The Russian Federation began to release the Iranian-made Shahed-131 drone, which is smaller than the Shahed-136, on the territory of Ukraine.

This was announced by the spokesman of the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"We see the use of the Shahed-136 UAV, and now they also use the Shahed-131 - this is their smaller version. Then they label it as "Geran-2", and this is "Geran-1", a smaller drone. But we all perfectly understand that these are Iranian-made drones," Ihnat said.

According to the information of the Armed Forces, in total, in November and December, the enemy used 127 "shahed" and 300 cruise missiles.

Read more: Air Force clarified that 2 enemy Mi-8 helicopters were shot down in Donetsk region yesterday

Ignat also noted that the enemy releases drones in small groups in different directions, and uses "shaheds" mainly at night, because at night "there is no visual reference to the targets."

The Armed Forces of Ukraine added that the average speed of the drone is 150 km/h.