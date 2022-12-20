In Belarus, Russians are taking equipment and occupiers to border with Ukraine, - "Belarusian Gayun"

Russia began to transfer equipment and mobilized Russian occupiers to the south of Belarus, that is, to the border with Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Belarusian Gayun".

"During December 20, the transportation of tanks, trucks and personnel of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation from the Belarusian training grounds in the northern and central parts of the country, where they were stationed, to the South - closer to the border with Ukraine - is recorded," the message says.

